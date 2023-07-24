RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis National Forest. WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.

IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY…