The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis National Forest.
- WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of
40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 425.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.
- IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the cities of Mud Lake,
INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.
- WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
