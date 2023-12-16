TONIGHT: Dry, partly cloudy conditions will be in store for us throughout the night tonight.  Patchy fog rolls back in the late overnight hours.  Winds will be between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures are getting down into the teens.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Sunday with no chances for rain or snow.  Winds will be light between 5-10 mph.  High temperatures get into the low to mid 30’s.

LONG TERM: More sunshine rolls into Monday with stray to isolated snow and rain showers coming for Tuesday and Wednesday.  Dry conditions follow through Friday before we see a chance for snow coming back next weekend.  Winds will be light throughout the long term between 5-10 mph.  High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Monday where they will stay in place throughout the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ MONDAY for Lemhi County.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.