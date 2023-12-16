TONIGHT: Dry, partly cloudy conditions will be in store for us throughout the night tonight. Patchy fog rolls back in the late overnight hours. Winds will be between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are getting down into the teens.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Sunday with no chances for rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the low to mid 30’s.

LONG TERM: More sunshine rolls into Monday with stray to isolated snow and rain showers coming for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry conditions follow through Friday before we see a chance for snow coming back next weekend. Winds will be light throughout the long term between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Monday where they will stay in place throughout the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ MONDAY for Lemhi County.