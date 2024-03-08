High pressure overhead will keep us mainly clear with just a few spots of overnight fog. We lose the high pressure by late Sunday and welcome in more rain and snow for Monday.

Overnight lows around 9° for Idaho Falls, Pocatello will see close to 12°. Patchy fog, with light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s and north winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow for Monday, with a high near 39°. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%, new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.