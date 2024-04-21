TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are on for tonight throughout the region. We will have some stray, light rain showers across the far eastern ID highlands, western WY, and for the Continental Divide. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to completely sunny conditions are out for Monday with no chances for any rain at all. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

LONG TERM: We will have one more day of dry conditions into Tuesday before lots of rain is on the way. We are expecting scattered rain showers and thunderstorms starting on Wednesday and they should continue all the way into next weekend. There is a chance for a few snow showers across the mountain peaks for Friday and next weekend. Winds will be light for the beginning of the week before being breezy for Thursday and Friday between 20-30 mph. High temperatures increase again starting on Tuesday and high’s reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by Wednesday. High’s then drop a lot for the rest of the week with high’s getting into the 50’s by Friday and down into the 40’s and lower 50’s for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.