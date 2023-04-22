TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the night tonight. We will have a few isolated snow showers around our mountains for the early evening hours before they quickly dry up for the late night hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20’s.

TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies will be with all of us for the morning hours and for most of the day. We could see some isolated rain and snow showers across parts of central ID and the Magic Valley for Sunday evening and night with the rest of the region stays dry. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the 50’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers will hit us throughout the day on Monday. Some of the rain showers moving through the valleys could be thunderstorms and have heavy rainfall. Leftover stray rain and snow showers will be left for us on Tuesday before everyone dries up for Wednesday. Besides a slim chance at some mixed showers across western WY at the end of the work week, we will all look to remain dry and sunny up into next weekend. Winds will be breezy for Monday between 15-25 mph before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures very slowly increase throughout the week. High’s get into the upper 50’s for the middle of the week before reaching the lower 60’s at the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin County.