TONIGHT: Isolated groups of storms continue into the early evening hours before slowly drying up for the late-night hours. Winds will be mostly light unless you are right under storms which could have gusts up to 50 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are back for everyone across the region with a slim 10 to 20% chance of rain only for western WY. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to upper 80’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated storms come in for central ID only on Tuesday before everyone gets in on dry sunshine for Wednesday. A stray chance of rain showers comes on Thursday before we are looking at isolated storms on Friday and into next weekend. Winds will be very breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures increase one more day into the mid 80’s to lower 90’s for Tuesday before dropping into the 70’s for Wednesday. High’s slightly increase afterward back into the lower 80’s by next weekend.