TONIGHT: Mixed Showers are scattered everywhere across the region for the evening. The mountains will have continued snow showers with the valleys having rain showers for the early evening hours before they have a small chance at some snow showers for the late evening hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph before calming down overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 30’s and upper 20’s.

TOMORROW: Dry, partly cloudy skies will be with us for the morning before we have clear, sunny skies for the afternoon with no chances of rain or snow. Winds will be calmer between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions stay with us into Wednesday. Snow showers return and cover the entire region including the valleys for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Leftover, stray snow showers are left for Friday before we completely dry up for next weekend. Winds should be breezy for Thanksgiving and Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s all the way into Thanksgiving before dropping into the lower 30’s and upper 20’s for Friday and next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING for the Bear River Range, and areas of Bingham, Power, Bannock, Cassia, and Oneida counties.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 11pm this evening for the Magic Valley.