We’ve got a nice Friday forecast with bright sun and highs into the 70’s for Idaho. Still in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for western Wyoming. Winds will push to 10-15 mph this afternoon with some clouds and chances of stray showers, isolated storms for Saturday. 30% of showers in the afternoon and highs keep climbing for some areas to the mid 70’s by Mother’s Day and a slight chance of showers with another weak wave pushing across the region. By beginning of the week, slight shower/storm chances are on the board with temperatures climbing to the 80’s for some. Average temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 60’s, so we’re way off the mark, and unseasonably warm, as “they” would say. Expect winds today and tomorrow in the afternoon to blow 10-20mph and moreso around storms.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.