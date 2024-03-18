TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the region for Monday with no chances of any rain or snow at all. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies continue to roll into Tuesday with dry conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase more into the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions carry on for one more day into Wednesday before we get rain and snow back in the region on Thursday. Stray bits of rain and snow will be with us for Friday before another system comes in giving us scattered rain and snow showers for Saturday, Sunday, and maybe even into the following work week too. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph starting on Thursday and are expected to continue into next weekend. High temperatures stay in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s into Wednesday before slowly decreasing into next weekend. By Sunday, high’s look to be down into the 40’s and lower 50’s.