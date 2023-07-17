TONIGHT: A stray thunderstorm or two is possible across the region tonight, but overall, dry conditions will be in store for most of the region. Winds will continue to be breezy between 15-25 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Besides maybe one or two leftover rain showers in western WY, we are expecting a mostly sunny day for everyone. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease by a degree or two into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

LONG TERM: Overall, we are expecting mostly dry conditions for the long-term period into next week. There are only two tiny exceptions to that with stray rain showers coming for western WY on Thursday and stray showers coming for everyone on Sunday, but both rain chances are slim at only 20-30%. Winds will be calm for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday. High temperatures start to slowly increase again on Thursday and by next weekend, high’s are expected to be back into the mid to upper 90’s.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY for The Lost River Valley, and Shoshone/Lava Beds and the Arco/Mud Lake Desert.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY for The American Falls Reservoir.