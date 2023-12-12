By Jeff Zeleny, Alison Main and Ebony Davis, CNN

(CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is poised to endorse Nikki Haley at a rally Tuesday night in Manchester, two people familiar with his intentions said, the latest step in his long-running effort to slow Donald Trump’s march to the Republican presidential nomination.

Sununu, who once considered a presidential bid of his own, is scheduled to appear with the former South Carolina governor at the first night of a three-day campaign swing in New Hampshire. He has appeared with nearly all of the Republican candidates in recent months, sizing up their chances, but decided in recent days to back Haley and aggressively campaign on her behalf until the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

“He’s all in,” a Republican close to Sununu told CNN.

Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are locked in a bitter battle to emerge as the leading Republican alternative to Trump. The rivals now have dueling endorsements from the respective governors of Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the Republican nominating contest in January.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis in November and has campaigned extensively with him. She was reelected in 2022 and is among one of the most popular Republican officials in the state, but it remains an open question whether her support will move the needle for the Florida governor.

Long before their respective endorsements, Reynolds and Sununu were at odds with Trump. The former president is scheduled to campaign Wednesday in Iowa and on Saturday in New Hampshire, both states in which he is the dominating frontrunner.

Sununu made clear in recent weeks he had narrowed his choice for backing an anti-Trump challenger was between Haley, DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Haley has often been vocal about wanting the support from the New Hampshire governor, adding his endorsement will largely impact her campaign.

“It would be big. I mean, it would be big. There’s no mistaking that Chris is a popular governor, not just in the state. He’s popular around the country,” Haley said during a November interview with radio host Jack Heath.

“The idea that if we could get his endorsement, it would mean a lot. But, you know, we’ll wait and see. He’s taking his time on this one and we’re going to hold out,” she added.

Sununu campaigned with Haley last month, accompanying her during two town halls in Londonderry and Nashua. Haley didn’t shy away from asking for his support in her race for the White House.

“Are you ready to endorse me yet?” Haley asked Sununu.

“Getting closer every day,” Sununu replied with a smile.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

