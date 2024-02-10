Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday is shaping up to be quite a doozy. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become back-to-back champion when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995 but have been among the NFL’s best teams the past several years, losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. R&B/pop icon Usher is the headliner of the halftime show while country music star Reba McEntire wil sing the national anthem. Here’s a guide on how to watch the big game.

By The Associated Press

