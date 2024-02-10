LOS ANGELES (AP) — Super Bowl Sunday used to be the one day for a network to showcase its sports division and launch a new show. That is not the case anymore. With media consolidation, the networks are now sharing the stage with its corporate siblings. That’s been the case this week as Paramount showcased various programming and originated many of its shows from Las Vegas.

