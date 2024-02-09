IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Super Bowl celebration comes with a specific array of menu items fans look forward to eating during the big game. From chicken wings to chips with dip, local grocery stores are working to meet the increased demand for these game day food items.

“We definitely have an uptick in business for this holiday,” said Scott Zahrn, President of Fresh at the Ammon Broulim’s. “Any retailer anywhere will tell you that it’s one of the most important holidays to us as retailers in the year. It rivals Christmas and 4th of July weekend.”

Broulim’s tries to prepare for a surge in sales for popular game day items by looking at Super Bowl sales from previous years and planning ahead. They consider factors like driving conditions for customers, number of out-of-town-visitors, and local food trends when determining how to invest in new inventory.

According to the article “Super Bowl food spending expected to be strong,” average wages have risen by 4.5% in the United States since last year. This slight increase in pay for Americans will translate to higher spending on Super Bowl commodities.

There’s good news for consumers. The price of fresh or frozen chicken wings are down from last year, while most other game day foods are more expensive. Steak, shrimp and beef are seeing an increase in cost. The price for chips and dip is also up. Despite increased prices, shoppers have not been deterred from buying their Super Bowl favorites.