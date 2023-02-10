By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with northerners descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors. The Super Bowl adds another layer of buoyancy, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert. Throw in the Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour’s version of a boozy mosh pit on grass, and the Phoenix area transforms into a weeklong Valley of Fun. Super Bowl week in Arizona will include more than 200 events in the lead-up to the game, including an outdoor watch party.