NEW DELHI (AP) — Supporters of an anti-corruption crusader and one of India’s most consequential politicians of the last decade in India are protesting against his arrest. Opposition parties say the arrest late Thursday is part of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government before national elections start next month. Arvind Kejriwal, who is New Delhi’s top elected official, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is controlled by Modi’s government. The agency accused his party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes from liquor contractors. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, or Common People’s Party, has said the allegations were fabricated. Modi’s party denies using law enforcement agencies to target the opposition and says the agencies act independently.

