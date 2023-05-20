WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she’s a “Survivor superfan” and in a commencement address in Washington offered graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show. The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the show’s second season. She told the graduating class of American University’s law school on Saturday: “I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that’s exactly the first lesson that I have for you today,”

