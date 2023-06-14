REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University- Idaho students had their day in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Justices will be giving students a first-hand look at how the appellate court system in Idaho work.

Starting at 8:50 a.m., the supreme court will be hearing cases in the special events room of the Manwaring Center. A new case will start at 10:00 a.m. and another course will start at 11:00 a.m. Once the hearings are over, there will be a Q&A starting at 12:15 p.m. about the whole day.

The Idaho Supreme Court each year travels to communities across the state to hold hearings. The justices last visited Rexburg in May 2018. 

