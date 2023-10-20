By Ariane de Vogue and Devan Cole, CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday lifted restrictions on the Biden administration’s communications with social media companies while a lawsuit targeting the government’s efforts to combat online misinformation plays out.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
