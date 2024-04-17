WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it easier for workers who are transferred from one job to another against their will to pursue job discrimination claims under federal civil rights law, even when they are not demoted or docked pay. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Wednesday that workers only have to show that the transfer resulted in some, but not necessarily significant, harm to prove their claims. The justices unanimously revived a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a St. Louis police sergeant after she was forcibly transferred, but retained her rank and pay. Sgt. Jaytonya Muldrow filed suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Lower courts had dismissed Muldrow’s claim, concluding that she had not suffered a significant job disadvantage.

