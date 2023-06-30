By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a federal law that bars an individual subject to a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a firearm, adding a major Second Amendment case to next term’s docket.

A federal appeals court invalidated the law in March in an opinion that critics said will make it easier for domestic abusers to obtain firearms.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

