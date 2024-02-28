WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear a challenge Wednesday to a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory used in a Las Vegas massacre that was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A Texas gun shop owner argues the Trump administration didn’t follow federal law when it reversed course and banned bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The Biden administration is defending the ban, saying regulators were right to revise previous findings because bump stocks fall squarely under laws against machine guns dating back decades. Federal appeals courts have been divided over bump stocks, which mark the latest gun case to come before the high court.

