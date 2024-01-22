WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence and averted multiple attempts by the state to execute him. Glossip was sentenced in a 1997 murder-for-hire of the owner of the motel where he worked. The case will be argued in the fall. Glossip is backed by Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who says his life should be spared because he did not get a fair trial. Glossip also has been supported by “Dead Man Walking” actor Susan Sarandon, and his case was featured in a 2017 documentary.

