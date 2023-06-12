WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review North Carolina’s decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate flag. The court did not comment Monday in declining to hear the case. The dispute stems from North Carolina’s 2021 decision to stop issuing specialty license plates bearing the insignia of the North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. North Carolina says the plates “have the potential to offend those who view them.” The chapter says the state’s decision violated state and federal law. The Supreme Court ruled in 2015 in a similar case that Texas could limit the content of license plates because they’re state property.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.