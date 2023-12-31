PAIA, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Police Department in Hawaii says a surfer died in the hospital after being injured in a shark encounter. Ocean Safety Officers grabbed and transported the man by jet ski to shore, where first responders performed life-saving measures. Medical personnel moved the victim to a hospital where he died Saturday. The man’s identify has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing. He was injured on Paia Bay, near Haiku. Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources says shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

