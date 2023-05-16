There are plenty of alligators in Alabama. But how many enjoy a day at the beach? One such unlikely critter was spotted riding the waves recently on Dauphin Island, bobbing calmly near the human beachgoers. Matt Harvill was among those who saw the gator casually swimming in the ocean last week. Harvill said it “didn’t hiss, charge or open its mouth at all.” He said it looked like the reptile was “spectating and seeing what was going on.” The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says alligators can sometimes be found swimming in the Gulf of Mexico as they can tolerate a variety of salinity levels.

