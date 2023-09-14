ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago is suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters. That’s according to group of lawyers who are representing them. Hundreds of migrants are believed to have been trapped and killed when a modified fishing trawler sank south of Greece in mid-June. The Greek coast guard had been shadowing the vessel along a section of its journey from Libya to Italy and led the rescue of 104 migrants and the recovery of 82 bodies.

