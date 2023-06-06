By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Susan Boyle returned to the stage that made her famous 14 years ago and shared a bit of news.

The Scottish singer performed with the West End cast of “Les Misérables!” during the final of “Britain’s Got Talent.”

After the performance, she was asked how it felt to be back on the show where she found fame in 2009 with “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables!”

“It feels great,” she said. “It’s extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it would be crazy to be back on stage and I have done it!”

Judge Simon Cowell responded with “Unbelievable!”

“Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back because we wouldn’t be the same without you,” he said. “You are amazing.”

Boyle didn’t win her season of “Britain’s Got Talent” but she went on to have a successful recording career, releasing eight albums, the latest of which was “Ten” in 2019.

