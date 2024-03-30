By Jessie Gretener and Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — One person has been detained after allegedly taking hostages at a bar in the central Dutch town of Ede, according to local authorities.

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate about 150 homes in the area, local police said. They said the assailant’s motive was unclear but there was no indication of terrorism.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported that the incident took place at the Petticoat cafe, a local bar and nightclub.

Three hostages had been released earlier Saturday morning before a final hostage was let go later in the day.

Images from the scene showed a massive police presence deployed to the area, including heavily armed officers. De Telegraaf reported a negotiator was also deployed.

Ede Mayor Rene Verhulst called the incident a “terrible situation” and said his thoughts and concerns were with those affected.

