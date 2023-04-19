BERLIN (AP) — Police are searching for a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg that left four people seriously wounded. Three people are in life-threatening condition, and one person was less seriously wounded, Duisburg police tweeted late Tuesday. They said all four victims are German citizens but didn’t immediately provide further details. Duisburg prosecutors said Wednesday that there had been no reportable developments in the case overnight. Authorities didn’t rule out the possibility of more than one attacker being involved, saying that “at least one perpetrator is fugitive.” Police said that a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack at a gym belonging to the John Reed Fitness chain.

