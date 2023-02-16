LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week. The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks. The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood. Both men survived. Additional details about the person’s arrest on Thursday were not immediately available. The shootings happened on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Police have not said whether the shootings are being treated as a hate crime.