DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the alleged kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Patrice Wilson.

Police sources told CBS News Detroit Monday morning that a suspect is now in custody. The identity of the suspect arrested has not been released.

Wilson was kidnapped while entering her vehicle at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Detroit Receiving Hospital in the 4200 block of St. Antoine.

On Sunday, May 14, Wilson’s body was found inside the back of her car with gunshot wounds.

“It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member,” said Brian Taylor, Director of Communications at Tenet Healthcare. “Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals.”

