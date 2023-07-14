By Kristina Sgueglia and Brynn Gingras, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody for the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains discovered in suburban Long Island, New York, since 2010, according to two law enforcement sources.

This is the first arrest in the case, which sparked conflicting theories about whether a serial killer was responsible. The killings have baffled authorities since the discovery of the first set of female remains among the bushes along an isolated strip of waterfront property on Gilgo Beach.

Suffolk County officials, including investigators and prosecutors, and the FBI are set to announce a “a significant development in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force,” at 4 p.m. ET Friday, according to a joint news release.

The case confounded Suffolk County officials for years. In 2020, they found a belt with initials that may have been handled by the suspect and launched a website to collect new tips in the investigation.

Police said some of the victims identified had advertised prostitution services on websites such as Craigslist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

