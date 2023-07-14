By Kristina Sgueglia and Ray Sanchez, CNN
(CNN) — A suspect is in custody for the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains discovered in suburban Long Island, New York, since 2010, according to two law enforcement sources.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
