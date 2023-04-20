WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who police say confessed to shooting seven people — killing four of them — is due to appear before a judge. Police haven’t discussed what might have been a motive behind the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States. In Maine, four people were killed, including the suspect’s parents, just days after the man’s release from prison. The shooting suspect, Joseph Eaton, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday. He’s charged with four counts of murder and is due to make an initial appearance before a judge Thursday. The shootings happened on a rural property in Bowdoin and then along a busy interstate highway in Yarmouth, near Maine’s largest city.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.