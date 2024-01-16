By Brynn Gingras and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Rex Heuermann, the New York man awaiting trial in a string of killings more than a decade ago, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fourth woman who was among victims whose remains were discovered by investigators on Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann has now been charged with murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, according to court documents released Tuesday. Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she was last seen in July 2007.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.