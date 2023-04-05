By WXYZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After days of searching, hours of surveillance and a swarm of community tips, a suspected predator in Detroit is under arrest.

The man was wanted for the sexual assaults of two women in Detroit, including an 80-year-old during a home invasion last month.

Kenneth Davis Jr. was arrested in Rouge Park on Tuesday afternoon. Efforts to find him became a community affair.

Detroit police say the community played a role in tracking him down, as officers worked with search parties over the weekend. The nine-day search finally ended yesterday with his arrest.

“Basically we weren’t going home until this guy’s in custody,” Eric Decker, a Detroit police commander, said.

Investigators say the man sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman and then on Monday, also sexually assaulted a 64-year-old woman.

“That’s a violent, violent person. So I’m going to go home and sleep good tonight and I hope everybody else does,” Decker said.

Detroit rapper Trick Trick was one of the people leading community efforts to find the man. He too felt relieved to see Davis arrested, but sadly, not before the second woman was victimized.

“We all have to share this beautiful city together. We need to take care of it, we need to take care of the people in it,” he said.

Police relied on surveillance from area businesses, community tips and intel from people around Davis to track him down.

He was in a car with a woman and child at the time of his arrest. We spoke with a witness who saw him taken into custody.

“They already had grabbed him and she was in there for a minute and of course, they are searching the vehicle for evidence and stuff like that,” they told us.

Both of the alleged assaults are still under investigation, so if you have any information, police would like to hear from you.

DPD believes Davis has connections to this area, not far from where he’s accused of attacking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



