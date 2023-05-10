By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — UPDATE: Sheriffs were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a suspect by 5:10 p.m. The man, 38-year-old Jonathan Hewett, was transported to the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

“I want to send a thank you to the Honolulu Police Department District Four leadership and patrol officers who assisted Deputy Sheriffs from the Special Operations Section and Patrol Section in bringing about this successful and peaceful resolution to this barricade situation,” said Public Safety Department Director Tommy Johnson. — ORIGINAL STORY

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) — Authorities are responding to a barricade situation in Kaneohe involving a pretrial detainee who was mistakenly released from his District Court cell block.

Honolulu Police officers and officers with the Hawaii Sheriff’s Office Special Operations section are on the scene at a home on Anoi Road in Kaneohe. Authorities say they are actively negotiation with the suspect, 38-year-old Jonathan Hewett. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Officials say Hewett is a pretrial detainee. Hewett appeared in court at 11 a.m. on Tuesday on charge of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. Hewett was ordered to be detained and transferred to the Oahu Community Correctional Center, but was mistakenly released.

Police did not say how they learned Hewett was holed up in Kaneohe. Authorities are also looking into how Hewett was mistakenly released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



