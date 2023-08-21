CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff’s deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman. The sheriff says when deputies confronted Travis Ikeguchi on foot about a mile from the store Friday night, he opened fire on them, striking multiple squad cars. Deputies returned fire and shot Ikeguchi. Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen. The sheriff says Ikeguchi, who lived in Cedar Glen, frequently posted hate-filled content on social media.

