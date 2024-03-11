PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A law enforcement official says the driver and a suspected gunman are in custody in the shooting of eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop. The official on Monday says police continue to look for two juveniles who were also seen jumping out of the car last week and running toward the bus stop with the 18-year-old suspected shooter. The official is not authorized to discuss the case publicly and is speaking to The Associated Press with a grant of anonymity. The shooting Wednesday was the fourth in as many days on the public transit system.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.