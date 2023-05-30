MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man’s dislike for drugs and homelessness may have led to five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded. Mesa police say 20-year-old Iren Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He remained jailed without bond Tuesday, and it wasn’t immediately known if Byers has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. His next scheduled court appearance is Friday. Police say Byers took responsibility for the shootings and told officers where they could find the clothes and 9mm handgun used in the crimes.

