By Anne Shannon

Click here for updates on this story

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A dog found abandoned in a garage in the Harrisburg area with no water, food, or heat is now getting a second chance.

Ramona, an Australian shepherd mix, came to Speranza Animal Rescue in Cumberland County on Saturday night.

The rescue believes the 4-year-old had been left behind to die.

The woman who found her called Speranza and police.

“So, the police will follow up on the fact that someone had done this. They are the ones who removed her from the home,” said Ashly Maurice, the dog coordinator at Speranza.

While Pennsylvania State Police conduct an investigation, Speranza will focus on giving Ramona the care she needs.

“Obviously, she likes treats and food, but we’re keeping that to a very minimum. She’s on a strict feeding schedule because when dogs are this severely emaciated, you can only feed them very small portions at a time,” Maurice said.

When Ramona gains some weight, and her wounds have healed, she’ll be ready for the next step.

“Eventually, she’ll be up for adoption once we get to know her more and know her personality,” Maurice said.

Volunteers can already see Ramona is a sweet and friendly pup.

They’re optimistic she’ll make a complete recovery and become someone’s faithful companion.

“The end goal is to find her a forever home when she’s ready,” Maurice said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.