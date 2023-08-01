NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk near Grand Central Terminal and injured 10 people. Police say none of Tuesday afternoon’s injuries are life-threatening. Witnesses at the scene detained the SUV’s driver until officers arrived and arrested the 20-year-old man. Authorities say officers were trying to pull the SUV over around 5:30 p.m. when it drove off, struck a bicyclist and a taxi and then went up on a sidewalk at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street while making a U-turn. The vehicle then struck another head-on.

