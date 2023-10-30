POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With the Halloween season coming to a close, one local pumpkin patch is preparing for what’s next.

Wendy Swore and her husband Mike have owned Swore Farms since 1999. She says that this year has been better than most.

“We’ve had a really nice season,” Swore said. “The weather has been more beautiful than it’s been in years in October with this nice warm weather. We’ve had gorgeous pumpkin crop and people have been able to come in and go out to the patch. It’s only been the last couple of days that we’ve had to bring in the pumpkins to keep them safe from the cold this weekend.”

This year Swore Farms has 56 different varieties of pumpkins and planted 21,000 pumpkin plants.

With the temperature going down and November coming up, Swore Farms has to wrap up their operation. Taking the place down won’t be an easy task.

“We have 6,000 stakes to pull in, because we have about 6,000 of them pounded in there to mark the path,” Swore said. “Miles of tape to bring in, and then all the decorations and everything to put away and then get everything ready for winter.”

While Wendy is sad to see her farm close, she takes full advantage of the off-season.

Wendy spends her time writing children’s books, with her newest one Sleeping Spells and Dragon Scales coming out in 2024.

She says they also have a plan for their leftover pumpkins.

“We end up donating a lot of ones to schools and such too,” Swore said. “So when I know I have a lot of mini ones coming up, then we try to get as many as we can to schools before halloween.”