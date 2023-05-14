IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The leader of the most powerful al-Qaida-linked group in northwest Syria is rebranding his organization by moving away from extremist factions. Abu Mohammed al-Golani is marketing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a Syrian faction that does not conduct attacks outside the war-torn country. The move preceded steps of reconciliation between President Bashar Assad with Turkey and Gulf Arab states that backed fighters that have been trying to remove him from power since 2011. Experts say that al-Golani is trying to make sure he has a role in Syria’s future once the war ends.

By GHAITH ALSAYED and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

