BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed forces and an allied militia have removed the militia’s commander from his post after his arrest this week led to intense dayslong clashes that killed at least 32 people, including at least three civilians. The clashes had spread to several towns and villages in the eastern Deir el-Zour province. It’s the worst violence in years in a region where hundreds of U.S. troops have been based since 2015 to help fight the militant Islamic State group. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Deir el-Zour Military Council said on Wednesday they have removed the council’s commander, Ahmad Khbeil, better known as Abu Khawla, and four other militia members over “multiple crimes and violations.”

