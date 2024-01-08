Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is teaming up with two nonprofits to launch a new fund that will make awards to champions of sexual violence prevention and that will support education and healing programs, predominantly for Black women and girls, with plans to raise $10 million over the next two years. The Courage Fund’s first grant comes from the Ford Foundation, which announced a $1 million donation on Dec. 13. Coates, along with singer John Legend and Sacramento Kings basketball player Harrison Barnes, have also pledged to contribute to the fund. A Long Walk Home and A Call to Men, national organizations focused on sexual-violence prevention and education for two decades, will lead the effort.

By KAY DERVISHI of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

