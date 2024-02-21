SYDNEY (AP) — A taekwondo instructor has been charged from his hospital bed with three counts of murder over the deaths of a 7-year-old student and the boy’s parents. Lawyers for Kwang Kyung Yoo appeared in the Sydney court Thursday but did not apply for bail or enter a plea on his behalf. Yoo has been in a hospital since Monday and underwent surgery for what police described as stab or slash wounds. Police allege Yoo strangled his student and the boy’s mother in his martial arts academy on Monday evening. Yoo then allegedly drove the woman’s car to the family home where he fatally stabbed her husband. They haven’t disclosed the alleged motive or how Yoo was injured.

