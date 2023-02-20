TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan says people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place. People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit. Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks. Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March, as the requirement is being eased in two parts. Still, on the streets in Taipei, the island’s capital, and in offices, many people continue to don a mask. In grocery stores, shoppers still wear face coverings. In December, Taiwan dropped its outdoor mask mandate, which had required people to wear a mask even while walking on the street.