GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei have toured a hospital built with support from Taipei, reaffirming their close diplomatic ties as the self-governing island seeks to strengthen relations with its remaining allies in Central America. It was the final day of Tsai’s three-day visit to Guatemala and came shortly after Honduras announced it would break ties with Taiwan and switch its support to China, joining Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Belize – the next stop on Tsai’s trip – is the only other Central American country to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Giammattei said Guatemala’s friendship with Taiwan was “unchangeable.”

